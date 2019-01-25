Premiership Rugby Cup: Tom Varndell to start for Leicester Tigers at Northampton Saints

Media playback is not supported on this device Tom Varndell: Leicester Tigers head coach Geordan Murphy is respected by everyone

Tom Varndell will make his first start for Leicester for nearly a decade when Tigers face Northampton in the Premiership Rugby Cup on Saturday.

The Premiership's all-time leading try scorer has not played for Tigers since returning to the club in December.

The ex-England winger's last appearance for Leicester was in a Premiership semi-final win over Bath in May 2009.

The derby game at Franklin's Gardens is one of three Premiership Rugby Cup pool fixtures being played on Saturday.

They make up half of the final round of pool games, with the three remaining matches taking place on 2-3 February.

The three pool winners and the best second-placed finisher will qualify for the semi-finals.

Northampton and Exeter, who play away at Bristol, will book their places in the last four with bonus-point victories on Saturday.

Harlequins host Saracens in the day's other game.