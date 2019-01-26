'Niko's lucky he's 12,000 miles away' - Rennie watches Glasgow Warriors win from afar

Glasgow Warriors are top of Pro14 Conference A after beating Ospreys

Glasgow assistant coach Kenny Murray was "relieved" not to "ruin" boss Dave Rennie's day after beating Ospreys.

Murray took charge of the team with Rennie back in his native New Zealand to watch his son get married.

Glasgow battled to a 9-3 victory at home to the Welsh side to move top of Pro14 Conference A.

"It's the day of the wedding, so this could really have ruined it if we'd lost. I reckon I'd have been looking for a new job next week," Murray said.

The former Ayr coach revealed Rennie had "sent a few WhatsApp messages" after the match, including a tongue-in-cheek warning for Niko Matawalu, who was sin-binned late on.

"He did send one saying Niko's lucky he's 12,000 miles away," Murray told BBC Radio Scotland. "He pretty much left us alone during the game, he trusts guys to do the job.

"He'd have been grumpy for a few hours after the game if we'd lost. That's what's made me most happy - the fact he can go out and enjoy his son's wedding."

Glasgow were able to field 10 members of the Scotland Six Nations squad in their match-day 23.

"It just gives us a boost at this time of year," Murray said of the international contingent.

"We got 16 points in the autumn window, so getting the points in this Six Nations window is probably going to be the defining part of our season in terms of where we'll end up, so it's a massive six-seven weeks for us."