World Rugby Sevens: England and Wales knocked out in Hamilton

USA beat England in their final pool match

England and Wales have been knocked out of the latest leg of the World Rugby Sevens series in New Zealand.

The USA, who lead the standings for the first time in their history after the opening two legs, completed a clean sweep in the pool stages in Hamilton with a 19-7 win against England.

They are through to the quarter-finals and will play Scotland on Saturday.

Reigning champions South Africa face Samoa in the quarters, Fiji play hosts Canada and New Zealand play Australia.

England finished third in Pool B, having lost 12-10 to Samoa and also beaten Tonga 36-7, while Wales were bottom of Pool A after losing to Fiji (54-7), Australia (26-5) and Argentina (36-7).

Both sides now enter the second-tier Challenge Trophy quarter-finals, with England meeting France and Wales facing Spain.