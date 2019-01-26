Will Cliff: Sale Sharks scrum-half agrees new contract until 2022

Will Cliff
Will Cliff has played 158 games for Sale, scoring 107 points along the way

Sale scrum-half Will Cliff has signed a new contract to stay at the Sharks until the summer of 2022.

Cliff, 30, first joined in 2006 as part of the club's academy and re-joined in 2017 after two years at Bristol.

He follows fellow scrum-half and World Player of the Year nominee Faf de Klerk in agreeing a new contract, while Tom Curry, Josh Beaumont and Jono Ross have also penned new deals.

"It was an easy decision to commit to Sale," Cliff told the club website.

