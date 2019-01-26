WRU National League and Cup results

Welsh rugby

26 January, 2019

Swalec Championship

Division 1 East

Division 1 East Central

Division 1 North

Division 1 West

Division 1 West Central

TWO EAST

Abercarn 7 - 27 Senghenydd

Abertillery B G 12 - 19 Pill Harriers

Blackwood 10 - 10 Caerphilly

Croesyceiliog 3 - 27 Caldicot

Monmouth 21 - 10 Newport HSOB

Talywain 15 - 10 Ynysddu

TWO EAST CENTRAL

Abercynon 10 - 0 Abercwmboi

Barry 30 - 5 Cilfynydd

Heol y Cyw 35 - 0 Llanishen

Llanharan 0 - 19 St Peters

Llantwit Fardre 19 - 10 Cardiff Quins

Taffs Well 17 - 27 Aberdare

TWO NORTH

Abergele 10 - 38 COBRA

Colwyn Bay 21 - 6 Newtown

Dolgellau 55 - 3 Bangor

Llanidloes 8 - 5 Nant Conwy II

Wrexham 39 - 7 Welshpool

TWO WEST CENTRAL

Birchgrove 27 - 9 Porthcawl

Morriston 3 - 17 Seven Sisters

Nantyffyllon 34 - 0 Cwmavon

Nantymoel 0 - 7 Resolven **Abandoned after 45 mins - weather**

Pencoed 15 - 21 Builth Wells

Ystradgynlais 15 - 14 Taibach

TWO WEST

Burry Port P - P Pontarddulais

Fishguard 14 - 12 Mumbles

Loughor 16 - 0 St Clears

Pontyberem 15 - 5 Carmarthen Athletic

Tumble 3 - 36 Pembroke

Tycroes 3 - 28 Penclawdd

THREE EAST A

Blaina 30 - 11 Fleur De Lys

Garndiffaith 0 - 0 Abertysswg **Abandoned after 10 mins - weather**

Machen P - P Deri

Nantyglo 10 - 22 Tredegar Ironsides

Oakdale 27 - 0 Abergavenny

RTB Ebbw Vale 23 - 10 Usk

THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Cefn Coed 11 - 32 Tylorstown

Fairwater 10 - 6 Cowbridge

Old Illtydians 19 - 10 CR Cymry Caerdydd

Penarth 15 - 33 Treharris

Pentyrch 27 - 0 Gwernyfed

Penygraig 10 - 10 Pontyclun

THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Abercrave 22 - 16 Aberavon Green Stars

Bridgend Sports 24 - 5 Tonmawr

Cwmgors 9 - 20 Vardre

Glais P - P Neath Athletic

Penlan 12 - 19 Bryncoch

Pyle 8 - 28 Swansea Uplands

THREE WEST A

Aberaeron 33 - 3 Haverfordwest

Cardigan P - P Pembroke Dock Quins

Laugharne 57 - 0 St Davids

Neyland 39 - 7 Llangwm

Tregaron 3 - 22 Milford Haven

THREE EAST B

Blackwood Stars 0 - 38 Chepstow

Llanhilleth 16 - 0 Rhymney

Markham 12 - 5 Hafodyrynys

New Panteg 12 - 31 Aberbargoed

St Julians HSOB 5 - 29 Whitehead

THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Canton 50 - 7 Llandaff North

Llantwit Major 34 - 6 Ynysowen

Old Penarthians 15 - 7 Llandaff

Tonyrefail 16 - 14 Caerau Ely

Treherbert P - P Glyncoch

Wattstown 12 - 18 St Albans

THREE NORTH

Flint 34 - 19 Menai Bridge

Holyhead P - P Mold II

Llangefni II 8 - 8 Dinbych II

Rhosllanerchrugog 5 - 12 Machynlleth

THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Alltwen 23 - 3 Briton Ferry

Baglan 15 - 8 Cefn Cribbwr

Banwen 12 - 15 Crynant

Cwmllynfell 20 - 32 Bryncethin

Pontrhydyfen 5 - 32 Glyncorrwg

Rhigos 15 - 7 Pontycymmer

THREE WEST B

Betws P - P Nantgaredig

Bynea 11 - 18 Trimsaran

Cefneithin 10 - 0 Llandybie

Lampeter Town 8 - 13 Amman United

New Dock Stars 0 - 17 Llandeilo

Penybanc 0 - 33 Llangadog

THREE EAST C

Crumlin 26 - 12 Brynithel

Newport Saracens 40 - 10 West Mon

Pontllanfraith 10 - 23 Malpas

Rogerstone P - P Trefil

THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Cardiff Saracens 31 - 0 Cardiff Internationals

Hirwaun 42 - 7 Brackla

Llandrindod Wells 0 - 23 Ferndale

Llanrumney 25 - 12 Maesteg

Whitchurch 8 - 7 Sully View

THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Cwmgwrach 3 - 29 Furnace United

Ogmore Vale 5 - 0 South Gower

Pantyffynnon 7 - 17 Cwmtwrch

Pontyates 10 - 28 Pontardawe

Tonna 3 - 27 Penygroes

THREE EAST D

Cwmcarn United P - P Rhayader

Girling 14 - 47 Beaufort

Old Tyleryan 19 - 10 Abersychan

Tref y Clawdd 6 - 15 Bettws (Newport)

