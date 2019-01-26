WRU National League and Cup results
26 January, 2019
Swalec Championship
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
TWO EAST
Abercarn 7 - 27 Senghenydd
Abertillery B G 12 - 19 Pill Harriers
Blackwood 10 - 10 Caerphilly
Croesyceiliog 3 - 27 Caldicot
Monmouth 21 - 10 Newport HSOB
Talywain 15 - 10 Ynysddu
TWO EAST CENTRAL
Abercynon 10 - 0 Abercwmboi
Barry 30 - 5 Cilfynydd
Heol y Cyw 35 - 0 Llanishen
Llanharan 0 - 19 St Peters
Llantwit Fardre 19 - 10 Cardiff Quins
Taffs Well 17 - 27 Aberdare
TWO NORTH
Abergele 10 - 38 COBRA
Colwyn Bay 21 - 6 Newtown
Dolgellau 55 - 3 Bangor
Llanidloes 8 - 5 Nant Conwy II
Wrexham 39 - 7 Welshpool
TWO WEST CENTRAL
Birchgrove 27 - 9 Porthcawl
Morriston 3 - 17 Seven Sisters
Nantyffyllon 34 - 0 Cwmavon
Nantymoel 0 - 7 Resolven **Abandoned after 45 mins - weather**
Pencoed 15 - 21 Builth Wells
Ystradgynlais 15 - 14 Taibach
TWO WEST
Burry Port P - P Pontarddulais
Fishguard 14 - 12 Mumbles
Loughor 16 - 0 St Clears
Pontyberem 15 - 5 Carmarthen Athletic
Tumble 3 - 36 Pembroke
Tycroes 3 - 28 Penclawdd
THREE EAST A
Blaina 30 - 11 Fleur De Lys
Garndiffaith 0 - 0 Abertysswg **Abandoned after 10 mins - weather**
Machen P - P Deri
Nantyglo 10 - 22 Tredegar Ironsides
Oakdale 27 - 0 Abergavenny
RTB Ebbw Vale 23 - 10 Usk
THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Cefn Coed 11 - 32 Tylorstown
Fairwater 10 - 6 Cowbridge
Old Illtydians 19 - 10 CR Cymry Caerdydd
Penarth 15 - 33 Treharris
Pentyrch 27 - 0 Gwernyfed
Penygraig 10 - 10 Pontyclun
THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Abercrave 22 - 16 Aberavon Green Stars
Bridgend Sports 24 - 5 Tonmawr
Cwmgors 9 - 20 Vardre
Glais P - P Neath Athletic
Penlan 12 - 19 Bryncoch
Pyle 8 - 28 Swansea Uplands
THREE WEST A
Aberaeron 33 - 3 Haverfordwest
Cardigan P - P Pembroke Dock Quins
Laugharne 57 - 0 St Davids
Neyland 39 - 7 Llangwm
Tregaron 3 - 22 Milford Haven
THREE EAST B
Blackwood Stars 0 - 38 Chepstow
Llanhilleth 16 - 0 Rhymney
Markham 12 - 5 Hafodyrynys
New Panteg 12 - 31 Aberbargoed
St Julians HSOB 5 - 29 Whitehead
THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Canton 50 - 7 Llandaff North
Llantwit Major 34 - 6 Ynysowen
Old Penarthians 15 - 7 Llandaff
Tonyrefail 16 - 14 Caerau Ely
Treherbert P - P Glyncoch
Wattstown 12 - 18 St Albans
THREE NORTH
Flint 34 - 19 Menai Bridge
Holyhead P - P Mold II
Llangefni II 8 - 8 Dinbych II
Rhosllanerchrugog 5 - 12 Machynlleth
THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Alltwen 23 - 3 Briton Ferry
Baglan 15 - 8 Cefn Cribbwr
Banwen 12 - 15 Crynant
Cwmllynfell 20 - 32 Bryncethin
Pontrhydyfen 5 - 32 Glyncorrwg
Rhigos 15 - 7 Pontycymmer
THREE WEST B
Betws P - P Nantgaredig
Bynea 11 - 18 Trimsaran
Cefneithin 10 - 0 Llandybie
Lampeter Town 8 - 13 Amman United
New Dock Stars 0 - 17 Llandeilo
Penybanc 0 - 33 Llangadog
THREE EAST C
Crumlin 26 - 12 Brynithel
Newport Saracens 40 - 10 West Mon
Pontllanfraith 10 - 23 Malpas
Rogerstone P - P Trefil
THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Cardiff Saracens 31 - 0 Cardiff Internationals
Hirwaun 42 - 7 Brackla
Llandrindod Wells 0 - 23 Ferndale
Llanrumney 25 - 12 Maesteg
Whitchurch 8 - 7 Sully View
THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Cwmgwrach 3 - 29 Furnace United
Ogmore Vale 5 - 0 South Gower
Pantyffynnon 7 - 17 Cwmtwrch
Pontyates 10 - 28 Pontardawe
Tonna 3 - 27 Penygroes
THREE EAST D
Cwmcarn United P - P Rhayader
Girling 14 - 47 Beaufort
Old Tyleryan 19 - 10 Abersychan
Tref y Clawdd 6 - 15 Bettws (Newport)