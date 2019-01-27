World Rugby Sevens: Scotland lose to finalists USA in quarter-final

Scotland's Max McFarland playing against Kenya earlier in the tournament

Scotland lost 19-14 to eventual finalists USA after reaching the quarter-finals of the Hamilton leg of the World Rugby Sevens series.

Tries from Robbie Fergusson and Max McFarland were not enough for Scotland, who finished the tournament in fifth place after beating Australia 24-14 and Samoa 24-19 in subsequent play-offs.

Fiji went top of the overall standings after defeating USA 38-0 in the final.

England won the second-tier Challenge Trophy with a 36-7 success over Kenya.

They had beaten France 21-5 in the Trophy quarter-finals and Spain 38-7 in the semis.

Both England and Wales were eliminated from the main competition on Saturday.

Wales lost their Challenge Trophy quarter-final 19-10 to Spain, then went down 35-19 to France in the 13th place semi-finals.

Also at the New Zealand venue, England's women competed in the round-robin Fast Four invitational event, which ran alongside the men's event, claiming bronze after beating China 26-7 in the third place play-off.

In the group stage, they lost 19-14 to eventual winners New Zealand, beat China 33-14 but then lost 24-12 to France.

The New Zealand instalment of the World Rugby Sevens was the third leg in the series.

England are now fifth in the standings, with the top four qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.