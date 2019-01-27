Jack Clifford: England forward signs new Harlequins contract

Jack Clifford made his England debut in the 2016 Six Nations

England back-row forward Jack Clifford has signed a new three-year contract with Premiership side Harlequins.

The 25-year-old, who is currently away at England's Six Nations training camp, has earned 10 international caps since making his debut in 2016.

He has made 86 career appearances for Quins, who stand third in the table.

"He thoroughly deserves all the success that is sure to come his way for club and country," said Harlequins head of rugby Paul Gustard.

Clifford said: "I am delighted to have signed my new contract. Under Gussy and the excellent team of coaches we have been building a winning environment, based on an uncompromising attitude in all that we do. It is a really exciting time to be here.

"I am so pleased to be a part of what I know will be a successful future at Harlequins. We all want to win trophies."

Quins are through to the last eight of the European Challenge Cup, in which they must travel to Sixways to face Worcester on 30 March (20:15 BST).