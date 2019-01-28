Six Nations 2019: Wales trio set for France fitness boost
-
- From the section Welsh Rugby
|Six Nations: France v Wales
|Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Friday, 1 February Kick-off: 20:00 GMT
|Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales & S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary
Wales number eight Ross Moriarty, full-back Liam Williams and scrum-half Gareth Davies have been passed fit for Friday's Six Nations opener in France.
The three were injury doubts, along with fly-half Dan Biggar and Adam Beard, who are also available.
Centre Scott Williams and fly-half Rhys Patchell have been ruled out injured, joining Leigh Halfpenny.
"It is not as lengthy [a list of absentees] as last week," said Wales forwards coach Robin McBryde.
"When we selected a larger than normal squad it was to cover.
"It's been good to welcome back a few faces.
"We wouldn't have chosen to test the depth this soon, but it's great for those boys to have another opportunity, and it's off the back of a successful autumn campaign.
"It's got to give us confidence moving forward."
Full-back Halfpenny was ruled out last week because of the concussion he suffered playing against Australia on 10 November.
Wales head coach Warren Gatland had suggested scrum-half Davies was a doubt for Friday's match in Paris because of a thigh injury.
Williams was in danger of missing the game after breaking a finger, while Moriarty has not played since 15 December because of concussion.
His availability is particularly good news for Wales, who are without a raft of back-rowers including Taulupe Faletau, Ellis Jenkins, James Davies and Aaron Shingler.
"We have taken a few knocks in the back-row, but to have someone of Ross' standing is great," McBryde added.
"He's dynamic, he is still developing as a young player. He is good to have.
"He never takes a step back, so to have someone of Ross' ability, of course, is massive."
Pick your Wales XV to face France
Pick your Wales team to play France in the Six Nations on 1 February