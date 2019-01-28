Danny Care: Harlequins extend England scrum-half's contract by two years

Danny Care won the 2011 European Challenge Cup and 2012 Premiership with Harlequins

England scrum-half Danny Care has signed a new two-year deal with club side Harlequins.

The 32-year-old, who has spent 13 years at the Stoop, is England's most-capped scrum-half having played 84 times since making his debut in June 2008.

Care recently played his 250th game for Quins, scoring 76 tries in the process.

"Danny offers something different in every match we play and he is a player that you never want to come up against," said Quins boss Paul Gustard.

"He sees things before we do up in the crow's nest and he has the skill, bravery and courage to make the decision and execute.

"There are very few players in the world - never mind the country - that have his talent allied to his level of consistency in performance."