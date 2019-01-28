John Mitchell: England defence coach says Ireland will 'bore' England

Mitchell reckons Ireland's Conor Murray (right) will be a problem player for England on Saturday

Six Nations: Ireland v England Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 2 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Ulster, plus live text commentary & highlights on the BBC Sport website.

Grand Slam champions Ireland will look to "bore England" in Dublin on Saturday, says England defence coach John Mitchell.

One of Ireland's strengths is their accurate kicking game, in particular from scrum-half Conor Murray.

"Ireland are arguably the best in the world and they have taken accolades for last year," Mitchell told BBC Sport.

"Through their process and being a well-coached side, they are resilient, they will try and bore us basically."

The former All Blacks boss added: "In many ways it will be [about] who wants to be more patient than the other."

England have been training in Algarve, Portugal, since Wednesday, with a special focus on countering the high-ball threat from Murray and half-back partner Johnny Sexton.

"Conor Murray is one of the best exponents of the box-kick - his accuracy, his speed, his control - and it is a process they are very comfortable with," Mitchell said.

"They are a huge momentum team who love to keep possession and that's where that patience comes from, and that resilience to bore you.

"That will be the challenge, who out-wills each other in that particular area."

England have lost on their past two visits to Ireland in the Six Nations, and haven't scored a try at the Aviva Stadium in the Championship since 2011.

But although history dictates Saturday's match will be a low-scoring affair, Mitchell says England won't just be picking a side to counter the Irish threat.

"It's very much about how we want to play," he said.

"We have got a lot of choice to select from, we have a very healthy squad, so we are in a good position and we will step it up each day."

Meanwhile, flanker Brad Shields and winger Joe Cokanasiga are back in full-contact conditioning after injury niggles, but flanker Jack Clifford has left camp after suffering a head injury in training.

"He didn't fail a HIA [head injury assessment], but we are making sure we manage him properly," Mitchell said.

"So he has returned back home, but at this point in time we haven't brought anyone else in, as we have enough numbers."