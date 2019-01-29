James Lang: Harlequins' Scotland back signs new deal with Premiership club

James Lang scored his first Premiership try for Harlequins against Northampton last September

Scotland back James Lang has signed a new contract with Premiership side Harlequins.

The 23-year-old, who can play at fly-half or centre, made his international debut against Canada during the summer tour of North America.

He has made 10 league appearances for Quins so far this season, but has been left out of Gregor Townsend's Scotland squad for the Six Nations.

"James has been great for us," said Harlequins boss Paul Gustard.

"Whether he has started or been a game changer he has consistently managed to show his strengths with ball in hand and has impressed us with his kicking game."

Harlequins have not disclosed the length of Lang's new deal.