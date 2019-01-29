Ulster Rugby: Coach Peel signs new contract as Grant joins backroom team

Peel is an important member of McFarland's coaching staff

Assistant coach Dwayne Peel has signed a new two-year contract extension at Ulster with Roddy Grant set to become the club's forwards coach.

Former Lions scrum-half Peel has been on the Ulster coaching staff since the summer of 2017 and his current deal was due to expire this summer.

Grant will move to the Belfast outfit in June from Edinburgh, where he worked with current Ulster boss Dan McFarland as assistant forwards coach.

He also played 138 times for the side.

McFarland's skills coach Dan Soper has also extended his deal with the province by two years, while assistant coach Aaron Dundon will leave the Kingspan Stadium at the end of the season to pursue other coaching opportunities.

"I'm delighted that Roddy will be on board with us from this summer," McFarland said.

Grant will take up his role with Ulster this summer

"Having worked with Roddy in Scotland, I know his skill set will compliment mine in terms of developing our overall forward play.

"It's also great news that Dwayne and Dan are remaining at Ulster. They have both done a great job and we've seen how our players, from the younger guys through to seasoned internationals, have improved as a result of their coaching.

"I'd like to thank Aaron for his work across our set piece over the past two seasons. He has played a major role in the successful development of young players throughout our forward pack and I know that he will continue to do that in the coming months, as we aim to finish the season strongly."

Grant was born in Botswana to Scottish parents, but grew up in South Africa and moved to Scotland to embark on a professional playing career that began in 2006 with Border Reivers.

He was forced to retire due to injury in 2015 and became a coach in the Scottish Rugby Academy before going back to Edinburgh as coach in May 2017.