Alex Dunbar joins Newcastle Falcons from Glasgow Warriors on loan

Alex Dunbar was left out of the Scotland squad for Saturday's opening Six Nations game against Italy

Newcastle Falcons have signed Alex Dunbar from Glasgow Warriors on loan for the rest of the season.

The Scotland centre, 28, has played 31 times for his country and has been with the Warriors - who can recall him at any time - for almost a decade.

However, he has made only eight appearances for the club this term.

"Coming down to Newcastle for the rest of the season gives me a great opportunity to play some rugby," he told the Falcons website.

"I've watched a number of Newcastle's games and they play an exciting brand of rugby,

"I know quite a few of the boys from the Scotland squad and this is a great chance for me to hopefully get some game time."