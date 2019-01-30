Women's Six Nations: England's Emily Scarratt fit to face Ireland

Scarratt's last international appearance was for England at the World Sevens event in Dubai

Women's Six Nations: Ireland v England Venue: Energia Park, Dublin Date: Friday, 1 February Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and online; text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

England centre Emily Scarratt has recovered from a hamstring injury in time for Friday's Women's Six Nations opener against Ireland.

The 28-year-old, who recently switched from Sevens to 15-a-side rugby, played for the first time since November in Loughborough's 24-0 weekend win over Worcester.

Elsewhere prop Sarah Bern returns after nearly a year out with injury, while Saracens pair Bryony Cleall and Rosie Galligan could win their first caps off the bench.

Jess Breach and Natasha Hunt, who like Scarratt swapped formats in December, are on the wing and bench respectively.

Sarah Hunter captains the team from number eight, with fellow 2014 World Cup winner Katy Daley-McLean at fly-half.

England are attempting to regain the title from France after finishing second in the 2018 tournament.

"It is great to have a number of players back in the squad from the 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup, as well those newer names who have impressed through the season so far," said coach Simon Middleton.

"This first game has come a week too soon for a couple of players but this gives us an opportunity to test others, and there were some tough calls over positions. Selection has been based on recent form."

Ireland named their team on Tuesday with Middleton's counterpart Adam Griggs including three uncapped players on the bench.

England registered a 33-11 win when the teams met on the final day of the 2018 competition.

England team to face Ireland

McKenna; Breach, Scarratt, Heard, Smith; Daley-Mclean, Riley; Botterman, Davies, Bern, O'Donnell, P Cleall, Beckett, Packer, Hunter.

Replacements: Cokayne, B Cleall, Brown, Galligan, Burnfield, Hunt, Harrison, Scott.