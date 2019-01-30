Matt Gallagher: Saracens full-back extends deal to summer of 2020

Matt Gallagher made his European Champions Cup this season

Full-back Matt Gallagher has signed a one-year contract extension at Saracens to run until the summer of 2020.

Gallagher, 22, has played 25 first-grade games for Sarries since joining the club as a 14-year-old, and been on loan to Old Albanian and Bedford.

The academy product has scored one try in five games for Sarries in the Premiership and European Champions Cup.

"The coaches have been brilliant with my transition. The club is a great environment to be in," Gallagher said.

"I'm looking forward to getting my head down and working hard for further opportunities."