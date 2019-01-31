Six Nations 2019: Scotland hand Sam Johnson debut v Italy

From the section

Sam Johnson has been in consistently good form for Glasgow over the past two seasons

Six Nations: Scotland v Italy Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 2 February Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC television & online; listen on Radio Scotland; follow live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Glasgow centre Sam Johnson will make his Scotland debut in their Six Nations opener against Italy on Saturday.

The Australia-born midfielder, 25, who qualified via residency last summer, was named in the autumn squad but a knee injury delayed his Test entrance.

Newcastle flanker Gary Graham and Leicester hooker Jake Kerr could also make their debuts off the bench.

Blair Kinghorn starts at wing, Sam Skinner at blind-side and Ben Toolis at lock in an all-Edinburgh front five.

More to follow.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors), Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Finn Russell (Racing 92), Greig Laidlaw (Clermont Auvergne - captain); Allan Dell (Edinburgh), Stuart McInally (Edinburgh), Willem Nel (Edinburgh), Ben Toolis (Edinburgh), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Sam Skinner (Exeter), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors).

Replacements: Jake Kerr (Leicester Tigers), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors)Simon Berghan (Edinburgh), Gary Graham (Newcastle), Josh Strauss (Sale Sharks), Ali Price Warriors), Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors), Chris Harris (Newcastle).