Six Nations 2019: Fresh look for Wales Under-20s against France

Aneurin Owen in action for Wales Under-18s against France in March, 2018

Under-20s Six Nations: France v Wales Venue: Stade de la Rabine, Vannes Date: Sunday, 3 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, updates on BBC Sport website and app.

Wales will have eight players making Six Nations debuts when they face defending champions France in the under-20s tournament on Sunday.

Leicester back-row Tommy Reffell captains the side.

Ioan Davies, Tom Hoppe, Aneurin Owen and Deon Smith join forwards Ben Warren, Teddy Williams, Jac Price and Jac Morgan making debuts at this age grade.

"We're very excited about our first game," said head coach Gareth Williams.

"It doesn't get much bigger than against the current world champions.

"It'll be exciting for the boys and for me personally it's an honour to be in the position and having this challenge first up is fantastic."

Williams takes charge of his first Six Nations having previously coached Wales and Team GB's sevens squads. He spent the autumn shadowing Wales' senior men's side and worked closely with Warren Gatland and his coaching team.

"It was a great opportunity for me to develop as a coach, get hands on, and work with some top-class players," he said.

Wales captain Reffell said: "Playing in front of a sell-out crowd in France is always going to be a big occasion and one I hope the boys learn from and give it the best they've got.

"You've got to look forward to the challenge because of what the crowd bring. As a youngster you don't get many occasions where you're playing in front of a sell-out crowd, that's why it's up there with one of your favourite games."

Wales U20s Ioan Davies (Cardiff Blues); Tomi Lewis (Scarlets), Tom Hoppe (Dragons), Aneurin Owen (Dragons), Deon Smith (Dragons); Cai Evans (Ospreys), Harri Morgan (Ospreys); Rhys Davies (Ospreys), Dewi Lake (Ospreys), Ben Warren (Cardiff Blues), Teddy Williams (Cardiff Blues), Jac Price (Scarlets), Jac Morgan (Aberavon/Scarlets), Taine Basham (Dragons), Tommy Reffell (Leicester - capt)

Replacements: Will Griffiths (Dragons), Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets), Nick English (Bristol Bears), Ed Scragg (Dragons), Ellis Thomas (Llanelli), Jamie Hill (Cardiff Blues), Sam Costelow (Leicester), Joe Roberts (Scarlets).