Chris Cook: Bath scrum-half signs new deal with Premiership club

Chris Cook, born and raised in the city of Bath, came through the club's academy

Bath scrum-half Chris Cook has signed a new deal which will see him remain with the club for an 11th season.

The 27-year-old has featured 122 times for the Premiership side since making his first-team debut in 2010.

But this season he has made just seven appearances so far.

"There is a great deal of competition at scrum-half. I know, like the others in the position, he will continue to fight for that starting shirt," said director of rugby, Todd Blackadder.