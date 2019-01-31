Aaron Morris: Harlequins full-back signs new contract with Premiership club

Aaron Morris joined Quins from Saracens in May 2016

Full-back Aaron Morris has signed a new deal with Premiership side Harlequins.

The ex-England Under-20 international, 24, has been a regular as Quins have climbed to third in the league and made the last eight of the Challenge Cup.

Head of rugby Paul Gustard told the club website that Morris, whose length of contract has not been revealed, was a model professional.

"He has a very good all-round skillset, is exceptionally coachable and willing to listen," Gustard added.

"He is deceptively quick with a huge left foot and is a player that also relishes the physical contest."