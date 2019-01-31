Ireland v England: Jack Nowell relishing all-action 'golden ticket'

Nowell (13) making a tackle in the autumn win over Japan

Six Nations 2019: Ireland v England Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday 2 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT

England's Jack Nowell says boss Eddie Jones has given him a "golden ticket" to get involved in all aspects of Saturday's game against Ireland.

Jones has recently talked about the prospect of the versatile Nowell operating as an extra forward.

And the Exeter man says he is being encouraged to play with freedom in Dublin on Saturday.

"I've always said since I was younger it was my dream to play seven one day," Nowell told Rugby Union Weekly.

"I'm not a typical winger, I like to get stuck in and get over the breakdown. I like tackling and being with the big boys.

"Eddie has almost given me a bit of a golden ticket, just to have that free role."

'The freedom is exciting'

England will have to win the battle in the air and on the floor if they are to prevail in Dublin for the first time since 2013, and Nowell says he will be looking to come off his wing to make an impact.

"We know Ireland are going to come with a big breakdown threat so I can get stuck in there a bit more," he added.

"I am always working on my breakdown stuff, so to have that freedom is exciting.

"I'm not going to be running around out of position. But it is nice to know I can go out and get my hands on the ball."

'We want to have fun'

Ireland's last loss at the Aviva Stadium to a northern hemisphere opponent was a 16-10 defeat by Wales in August 2015

Grand Slam champions Ireland are on a 12-match winning streak at the Aviva, and are widely backed to extend that run on Saturday.

But Nowell says England are savouring the challenge of taking on one of the biggest challenges in the world game.

"The big thing we have mentioned is we want to have fun - have fun working hard, have fun being physical," he explained.

"It's about us enjoying ourselves, we've made that [a focus] this week, on and off the field. Hopefully we will see that at the weekend."