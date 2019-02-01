London Irish: Australia pair Nick Phipps and Curtis Rona to join club next season

Nick Phipps and Curtis Rona will join London Irish from NSW Waratahs

London Irish have confirmed Australia internationals Nick Phipps and Curtis Rona will join the club next season.

Scrum-half Phipps, 30, and rugby league convert centre Rona, 26, will both join the Exiles at the end of their current contracts with NSW Waratahs.

The pair have 74 Wallabies caps between them with Phipps having played in the 2015 World Cup final while Rona scored a try on debut against New Zealand.

London Irish are currently top of the Championship by nine points.