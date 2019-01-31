Six Nations 2019: Can you name the Scotland XV that beat Italy last year?

Scotland beat Italy in Rome last year - but who did Gregor Townsend select to start the game?

2019 Six Nations Championships: Scotland v Italy Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 2 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, Connected TVs, online and BBC Sport app from 13:45 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Scotland ended their 2018 Six Nations campaign with a thrilling victory over Italy in Rome - consigning their hosts to the wooden spoon and denying the Azzurri a first championship win for three years.

Can you name the 15 players Gregor Townsend selected for the final-day showdown?

Test your Scottish rugby knowledge with our quiz below. You have three minutes...