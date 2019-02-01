Cornish Pirates: Callum Patterson and Alex Schwarz sign new two-year contracts

Alex Schwarz (left) and Callum Patterson have each scored one try for the Pirates this season in the Championship

Cornish Pirates duo Callum Patterson and Alex Schwarz have signed new two-year contracts at the Mennaye.

Northern Ireland-born centre Patterson, 26, joined the Pirates from Ulster in the summer on a one-year deal and has scored three tries in 19 appearances.

Welsh scrum-half Schwarz, 25, also moved to Cornwall last year and has played 13 games so far.

"We are delighted to announce that both these players are on board for an extra two years," said coach Gavin Cattle.

"Callum is a robust character, competitive and always on the edge who has had a strong first season. He brings a lot to the group in training as well as in matches.

"As for Alex, he is bedding in well and we have started to see what he is capable of. A cool customer who brings great tempo to the game, like Callum he has played a lot of rugby.

"Both are experienced which counts for a lot when those difficult moments in games arise."