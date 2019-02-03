Premiership Rugby Cup: Worcester and Newcastle claim semi-final places

Bryce Heem scored two of Worcester Warriors' second-half tries

Four second-half tries saw Worcester Warriors beat Wasps 35-23 to move above Saracens in Pool B and reach the semi-finals of the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Newcastle also claimed a bonus point victory, seeing off Sale 28-12, to claim top spot in Pool A.

Saracens claimed the fourth semi-final spot thanks to being the highest ranked second-placed team.

Bath's game with Gloucester was postponed for a second day because of snow and will now be played on Monday.

