Premiership Rugby Cup: Worcester and Newcastle claim semi-final places
- From the section Rugby Union
Four second-half tries saw Worcester Warriors beat Wasps 35-23 to move above Saracens in Pool B and reach the semi-finals of the Premiership Rugby Cup.
Newcastle also claimed a bonus point victory, seeing off Sale 28-12, to claim top spot in Pool A.
Saracens claimed the fourth semi-final spot thanks to being the highest ranked second-placed team.
Bath's game with Gloucester was postponed for a second day because of snow and will now be played on Monday.
More to follow.