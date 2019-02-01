Warren Gatland: Wales proved they have 'forgotten how to lose'

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales have forgotten how to lose - Gatland

Head coach Warren Gatland believes Wales' comeback win in France proved how they have "forgotten how to lose".

Trailing 16-0 at half-time, two George North tries helped Wales turn the game on its head in the second half to triumph 24-19.

The result gave them a 10th successive win for the first time since 1999.

"Our game management was poor but we found a way to win," said Gatland .

"The message at half-time was to just raise the tempo.

"For me, the big difference between the two teams is that we've become a side that's probably forgotten how to lose and can dig deep like that.

"On the other hand, they're probably a team searching for some confidence, having not had a great run in the last seven or eight matches.

"It's nice to get out of jail 16-0 down and win the game so we'll take it."

Whereas Wales' winning run is their best for 20 years, defeat left France with just one win from eight matches.

Before the match at Stade de France, Gatland had said he thought his side would go on to win the Six Nations if they triumphed in Paris.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland will be replaced by Wayne Pivac after the 2019 World Cup has finished

This is the New Zealander's final Six Nations campaign in charge of Wales as he will leave when his contract expires at the end of this year's World Cup.

The prospect of a fourth Six Nations title of his 11-year reign looked remote during a first half in which an error-ridden Wales were overwhelmed by their French counterparts.

Roles were reversed in the second half and, although Gatland was unhappy with parts of Wales' performance, he hopes snatching victory in such a manner could light the fuse for another title bid.

"To win this tournament, you need a bit of luck," he added.

"We saw that last year with [Johnny] Sexton's drop goal in the last second [for Ireland's win], a game France probably should have won.

"We look back on our victories and know that sometimes you have the bounce of the ball and something goes your way.

"It's about trying to create momentum and get off to a win.

"France in Paris is a real challenge first up in the Six Nations and if you can win the first game, you create momentum and then you have a good chance of winning the tournament.

"We know that when we are together over a period of time, we get better and more accurate.

"We have another away game next week and it'll be tough. We're off to Nice for a week together. That'll be great, hopefully the weather will be okay. We look forward to Rome on Thursday."