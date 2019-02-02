Six Nations: England beat Ireland 32-20 in Dublin

From the section

Six Nations Ireland: (10) 20 Tries: Healy, Cooney Pens: Sexton (2) Cons: Sexton (2) England: (17) 32 Tries: May, Daly, Slade (2) Pens: Farrell (2) Cons: Farrell (3)

England centre Henry Slade scored two late tries as the visitors produced a superb performance to stun Grand Slam champions Ireland in Dublin.

Eddie Jones' side led 17-10 at half-time after tries by Jonny May and Elliot Daly, with Cian Healy replying.

Johnny Sexton's penalty reduced England's lead but Slade scored twice as England dominated the final quarter.

John Cooney scored in the final minute but moments later England celebrated a first win in Dublin for six years.

More soon.