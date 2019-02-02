WRU National League and Cup results

2 February, 2019

Swalec Championship

Division 1 East

Division 1 East Central

Division 1 North

Division 1 West

Division 1 West Central

DIVISION TWO EAST

Abercarn P - P Ynysddu

Caerphilly P - P Monmouth

Caldicot 50 - 14 Abertillery B G

Newport HSOB P - P Talywain

Pill Harriers P - P Blackwood

Senghenydd P - P Croesyceiliog

DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL

Abercwmboi P - P Llanharan

Aberdare P - P Barry

Cilfynydd P - P Llantwit Fardre

Llanishen P - P Abercynon

St Peters P - P Taffs Well

DIVISION TWO NORTH

Bangor P - P Wrexham

COBRA P - P Llanidloes

Newtown P - P Dolgellau

Rhyl 17 - 17 Nant Conwy II

Welshpool 14 - 9 Abergele

DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL

Builth Wells P - P Nantyffyllon

Cwmavon P - P Nantymoel

Porthcawl 13 - 8 Pencoed

Resolven P - P Morriston

Taibach P - P Birchgrove

Ystradgynlais 14 - 13 Seven Sisters

DIVISION TWO WEST

Carmarthen Athletic P - P Loughor

Mumbles 7 - 13 Burry Port

Pembroke 31 - 19 Tycroes

Penclawdd P - P Pontyberem

Pontarddulais 19 - 7 Tumble

St Clears 18 - 20 Fishguard

DIVISION THREE EAST A

Abergavenny P - P RTB Ebbw Vale

Abertysswg P - P Blaina

Deri P - P Oakdale

Fleur De Lys P - P Nantyglo

Tredegar Ironsides P - P Machen

Usk P - P Garndiffaith

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Cowbridge P - P Cefn Coed

CR Cymry Caerdydd 17 - 17 Pentyrch

Gwernyfed P - P Penarth

Pontyclun P - P Fairwater

Treharris P - P Penygraig

Tylorstown P - P Old Illtydians

DIVISION THREE NORTH

Machynlleth P - P Holyhead

Menai Bridge 18 - 15 Shotton Steel

Mold II P - P Flint

Pwllheli II 26 - 12 Rhosllanerchrugog

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Aberavon Green Stars 15 - 18 Bridgend Sports

Bryncoch P - P Abercrave

Glais 0 - 56 Tonmawr

Neath Athletic P - P Pyle

Swansea Uplands 29 - 12 Cwmgors

Vardre P - P Penlan

DIVISION THREE WEST A

Haverfordwest 29 - 3 Tregaron

Llangwm 7 - 34 Llanybydder

Milford Haven 31 - 5 Neyland

Pembroke Dock Quins 0 - 38 Laugharne

St Davids 0 - 76 Aberaeron

DIVISION THREE EAST B

Aberbargoed P - P Markham

Chepstow 53 - 10 St Julians HSOB

Hafodyrynys P - P New Tredegar

Rhymney P - P New Panteg

Whitehead P - P Llanhilleth

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Caerau Ely 27 - 22 Llantwit Major

Canton P - P Wattstown

Glyncoch P - P Llandaff North

Llandaff P - P Tonyrefail

St Albans 12 - 15 Old Penarthians

Ynysowen P - P Treherbert

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Briton Ferry 0 - 26 Cwmllynfell

Bryncethin P - P Pontrhydyfen

Cefn Cribbwr 19 - 5 Banwen

Crynant P - P Alltwen

Glyncorrwg P - P Rhigos

Pontycymmer P - P Baglan

DIVISION THREE WEST B

Amman United P - P Bynea

Llandeilo P - P Lampeter Town

Llandybie 25 - 5 Penybanc

Llangadog P - P New Dock Stars

Nantgaredig 21 - 19 Cefneithin

Trimsaran P - P Betws

DIVISION THREE EAST C

Brynithel P - P Rogerstone

Crickhowell 31 - 10 Crumlin

Trefil P - P Trinant

West Mon P - P Pontllanfraith

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Brackla P - P Ferndale

Llandrindod Wells P - P Cardiff Saracens

Maesteg P - P Hirwaun

Sully View P - P Cardiff Internationals

Whitchurch P - P Llanrumney

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Cwmtwrch P - P Pontardawe

Fall Bay P - P Ogmore Vale

Furnace United P - P Pontyates

Penygroes P - P Cwmgwrach

South Gower P - P Tonna

DIVISION THREE EAST D

Beaufort P - P Tref y Clawdd

Bettws (Newport) P - P Hollybush

Forgeside P - P Cwmcarn United

Old Tyleryan P - P Girling

Rhayader P - P Abersychan

