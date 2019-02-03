Sydney Sevens: England men win bronze with narrow win over Fiji

Tom Bowen, pictured playing against South Africa, scored two tries against Fiji

England men won bronze at the Sydney Sevens with a 19-17 defeat of Rio 2016 Olympic champions Fiji.

Tom Bowen scored two tries for England before Will Muir added a third, with captain Tom Mitchell converting two of the three.

England had beaten South Africa 26-5 in the Cup quarter-finals but lost 14-7 to the USA in the semi-finals.

"This is so important as we look to press on for the rest of the season," said head of England Sevens Simon Amor.

"I thought we played some great rugby this weekend. We didn't quite get it right on a couple of occasions but we've made some great progress and I'm particularly pleased with the younger guys who continue to step up for us."

Scotland failed to make it out of the pool after losing all their matches, while Wales lost in the Challenge Trophy semi-finals.

On Saturday, England women finished 10th in Sydney after losing 15-12 to Fiji in the Challenge Trophy final, while Ireland lost in the bronze medal final with a 26-10 defeat to the USA.

England had defeated Papua New Guinea 54-0 in the Challenge Trophy semi-finals.

New Zealand won gold in both the men's and women's tournaments.