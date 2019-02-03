Alec Hepburn and Jonny Hill: Exeter Chiefs forwards sign new two-year deals

Alec Hepburn won the last of his six England caps in the victory over Australia at Twickenham in November

Forwards Alec Hepburn and Jonny Hill have signed new two-year contracts with Premiership leaders Exeter Chiefs.

Prop Hepburn, 25, and second row Hill, 24, will now stay at Sandy Park until the end of the 2021 season.

They follow Jack Nowell, Henry Slade, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ollie Devoto, Olly Woodburn and Phil Dollman who all signed extended deals last month.

"We have got confidence in the players already at the club," said director of rugby Rob Baxter.

"The key thing about those two guys is they are becoming integral members of what we like to think is a very competitive pack of forwards, both in the Premiership and in Europe.

"They are both young, which is fantastic, they are either international quality, or close to international quality with Jonny, and we see them both improving and developing."