Six Nations: Wales should stick with Gareth Anscombe - Jamie Roberts

Bath centre Jamie Roberts says Wales head coach Warren Gatland should keep faith with half-backs Gareth Anscombe and Tomos Williams against Italy.

The Cardiff Blues pair started in Wales' Six Nations opener against France in which Gatland's side came back from 16-0 down to win 24-19.

Anscombe was not at his best in wet conditions but Roberts believes he deserves to retain the No 10 shirt.

"I think he's a quality player," he said.

"Gats has spoken openly about backing Gareth because he did very well in November, let's not forget that."

Fly-half Anscombe was preferred to Northampton's Dan Biggar and scrum-half Williams was given the nod ahead of Scarlets' Gareth Davies for Wales' Six Nations opener at the Stade de France.

Tomos Williams made his first Six Nations start in the win over France

Williams scored Wales' opening try in Paris with Anscombe successful with two conversions while his second half replacement Biggar added a penalty and conversion.

"I'd back the lads again," Wales international Roberts told BBC Wales' Scrum V Six Nations special.

"It was wet at the weekend and it was a shame we couldn't see the best of Anscombe.

"It was greasy at the weekend and for him and Tomos Williams it was difficult to judge them on that performance I think.

"Hopefully it's a dry track in Rome and I'd go with those lads again

"That's not saying anything about Gareth Davies and Dan Biggar, I thought they were magnificent when they came on.

"But what a great selection headache for Warren Gatland."

But former Wales captain Gwyn Jones believes Biggar should start against Italy in Rome on Saturday.

"In dry weather with us going forward I think Anscombe is a wonderful 10 and can rip teams apart," Jones said.

"But in those [wet] conditions I don't think he's the man for us. He's prone to good highs but very low lows.

"I think Dan Biggar gives you eight- and- a-half every week at least and gives you a couple of things Anscombe doesn't give you.

"He gives defensive solidity, and he's probably our best player in the air.

"If these aerial battles are going to define these games then let's get our very best guy at catching the ball in the air on the pitch and he gives fantastic kicking."