Six Nations: Scotland call up Fraser Brown and Murray McCallum

Fraser Brown joined in with the Scotland squad last week for non-contact training only

Front-row duo Fraser Brown and Murray McCallum have been called up to the Scotland squad preparing for Saturday's Six Nations meeting with Ireland.

Glasgow Warriors hooker Brown is expected to resume full training this week after a knee injury.

Prop McCallum provides cover after Edinburgh team-mate Willem Nel picked up a calf strain in the win over Italy.

With Brown returning, uncapped Grant Stewart drops out, while Sam Skinner misses out with an ankle problem.

Skinner, who started at blindside flanker, sustained the injury early in the first half against Italy as Scotland opened their campaign with a 33-20 success at Murrayfield and has gone back to Exeter Chiefs for further assessment.

In the absence of Brown, Leicester's Jake Kerr won his first cap from the bench at the weekend, taking over from Stuart McInally.

McCallum last featured for Scotland on the 2018 summer tour, while Brown, capped 38 times, played in two Six Nations matches last year.