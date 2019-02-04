Cornish Pirates boosted by Jersey Reds Championship Cup victory

Toby Freeman's try 17 minutes from time brought Cornish Pirates level at St Peter

Cornish Pirates coach Alan Paver says his side's late win over Jersey in the Championship Cup will give his side a psychological boost.

Dan Koster's late try saw the Pirates win 17-13 at St Peter and progress into the semi-finals of the competition.

Leroy Van Dam's early try saw Jersey lead 7-3 at the break.

Aaron Penberthy's penalty put Jersey further in front, but Toby Freeman's try saw the visitors level at 10-10 before Koster's 75th-minute score.

"Jersey away's always a tough battle, so for us to pip it at the end and get one over the line this time round has been a big mental plus for us," Paver told BBC Radio Jersey.

"I know it's going to hurt for Jersey, but for us we really needed it for so many reasons, psychologically mainly, we're really pleased to just pip one at the end."

Jersey director of rugby Harvey Biljon was left to rue missed chances as his side lost at home for just the second time this season.

"In the first half we had opportunities to take the game away from the Pirates and we didn't take those," he told BBC Radio Jersey.

"In the second half our management wasn't where it should have been, but nevertheless we still had an opportunity to win the game and we didn't do that.

"I don't think we wee beaten by a better team today, but they definitely showed that they weren't going to give up and they kept coming.

"They deserve their victory and let's make sure we move on and learn from this."