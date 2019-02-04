Chris Harris: Newcastle Falcons and Scotland centre signs new deal

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations: Blair Kinghorn hat-trick seals opening Scotland win v Italy

Centre Chris Harris has signed a new two-year deal with Newcastle, two days after scoring his first Scotland try.

The 28-year-old won his seventh cap in Scotland's Six Nations win over Italy, scoring their fifth try off the bench.

Harris has played 93 times for the Falcons since his Premiership debut against Saracens in December 2014.

"They've been my only professional club, we have a great group of boys and I want to stay and be part of something special here," he said.

Newcastle director of rugby Dean Richards said: "Chris is a very consistent performer who has worked hard to become a Premiership regular and earn full international honours."