Alex Moon: Northampton Saints lock signs first senior contract

Alex Moon is the 10th Saints player to sign a contract this season

Northampton Saints lock Alex Moon has signed his first senior contract with the Premiership club.

The 22-year-old academy player has made 12 first-team appearances and agreed a deal until at least 2021.

He made his Premiership bow at Sale in November after playing in the Challenge Cup and Premiership Rugby Cup.

"We've got a very promising group of young players coming through the squad and we're excited to add Alex to that bunch," said Saints boss Chris Boyd.