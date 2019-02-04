Premiership Rugby Cup: Bath 52-0 Gloucester

Semesa Rokoduguni (left) has won four caps for England

Semesa Rokoduguni scored four tries as a strong Bath side thrashed Gloucester 52-0 in their rearranged Premiership Rugby Cup match at The Rec.

The winger opened the scoring in the second minute before efforts from Ruaridh McConnochie and Jack Walker helped Bath to a 24-0 half-time lead.

Tom Homer touched down after the break as Rokoduguni ran in three more tries of his own.

Rhys Priestland kicked 13 points, with Freddie Burns adding two conversions.

The game, a dead rubber, had been postponed twice because of freezing weather conditions.