Six Nations 2019: Ireland's Devin Toner and Garry Ringrose miss Scotland

Toner limped of the field in the second half of Ireland's 32-20 defeat by England on Saturday

Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 5 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC One; listen on BBC Radio Ulster & 5live sports extra; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Ireland's Devin Toner and Garry Ringrose are out of Saturday's Six Nations game with Scotland.

The pair have not recovered from injuries sustained during the 32-20 defeat by England, although wing Keith Earls is likely to be fit.

In Toner's absence either Quinn Roux or Ultan Dillane will partner James Ryan at lock while Munster's Billy Holland has been added to the squad.

The news comes a day after CJ Stander was ruled out with a facial injury.

Both Toner and Ringrose were taken off during the second half in Dublin on Saturday, while Earls was replaced at half-time.

Stander, who suffered fractures to his cheekbone and eye socket, will also miss the trip to Italy on 24 February.

Schmidt expected to shuffle pack

Ireland's success in 2018 owed much to their much-vaunted squad depth, something head coach Joe Schmidt has sought to strengthen in recent years.

With a lengthy list of absentees, Ireland's depth will come under scrutiny as they seek to bounce back from a disappointing start to 2019.

Toner's injury means three of the four second rows named in Schmidt's original squad are unavailable, with Iain Henderson and Tadhg Beirne picking up injuries while playing for their provinces in the final round of the European Champions Cup group stage.

Connacht duo Roux and Dillane are now joined in the squad by Holland, whose only previous international cap came against Canada in 2016.

Robbie Henshaw, who started at full-back for the second time in his Ireland career on Saturday, could move to outside centre in the absence of Ringrose.

Such a move would likely see Rob Kearney resume his role at 15, although Munster's Chris Farrell and the versatile Will Addison are other options in midfield.

The back of the scrum will have a different look with Leinster pair Sean O'Brien and Jack Conan in contention to start at number eight.