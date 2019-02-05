Harry Wells: Leicester Tigers lock among six to get new deals

Harry Wells has established himself as a regular in Leicester's line-up, having come up through their academy

Leicester Tigers have agreed new contracts with six players, including lock Harry Wells.

The 25-year-old, who has played more than 60 games since making his debut in 2013, returned to Welford Road in 2016 after two seasons at Bedford.

Leicester have also agreed new deals with five promising young players.

Twenty-year-olds Jordan Olowofela, Sam Lewis and Ben White, 21-year-old scrum-half Harry Simmonds and 19-year-old fly-half Tom Hardwick will all stay.

Leicester have not revealed the length of any of the players' new contracts.