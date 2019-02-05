Mark Jennings: Sale centre to take sabbatical away from professional rugby

Mark Jennings became the youngest player to sign a professional deal with Sale on his 16th birthday

Sale Sharks centre Mark Jennings is to take a sabbatical from professional rugby for the "foreseeable future", the Premiership club has confirmed.

Jennings has spent his whole career with Sale, making 95 appearances.

But he has been troubled by injuries since making his debut in 2012.

"I'd like to thank Sale Sharks for the opportunity and the understanding to allow me to fully recover away from the club and hopefully return once I am fully fit," the 25-year-old said.

Two years ago, Jennings admitted he feared for his career because of his history of being sidelined by injuries.

"Mark has been a great member of the squad throughout the last eight years and I'd like to thank Mark for his contribution to the club. We wish him well in his recovery process," Sale boss Steve Diamond said..