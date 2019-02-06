Six Nations 2019: Name Scotland's last 11 try-scorers against Ireland

Blair Kinghorn marked his first Scotland start with a try when Gregor Townsend's side lost to Ireland in 2018

2019 Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 9 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland; listen on BBC Radio Scotland 92-95FM & 5live sports extra; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Blair Kinghorn ran in three tries - the first Six Nations hat-trick by a Scotland player - as Gregor Townsend's side began their championship with a comfortable win over Italy.

Kinghorn scored the first of his six Test tries against Ireland last year, an ultimately futile touch-down with Joe Schmidt's team powering past Scotland en route to a Grand Slam.

Ireland were battered by a ferocious England in round one and arrive in Edinburgh this week to take on Townsend's men.

