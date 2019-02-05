Dragons Rugby: Coach Ceri Jones hopeful over budget decision

Ceri Jones is a former Wales and Harlequins prop

Dragons coach Ceri Jones is hopeful funding talks between the regions and the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) are close to resolution.

"Project Reset" discussions have been going on since the start of the 2018-19 season, with many players near the end of current contracts.

The deal will set new funding for regions and player salaries.

"Our hands are tied (on contracts) until the budgets have been signed off," said Jones.

"It should be by the end of the week, but the players have been incredibly patient."

In September 2018, WRU chief executive Martyn Phillips expressed hopes that a new Professional Rugby Agreement would be signed within a month.

A proposed pay banding system is set to signal the end of national dual contracts in Wales.

But budgetary delays have meant some players from the four professional sides are unsure of their futures, while no overseas signings have been announced.

"It's incredibly hard, it's very unusual as well. In any other year, in my experience most of your retention (of current players) is done before Christmas," interim boss Jones explained.

"Credit to them, especially the boys out of contract, how they've been able to focus on the field."

Army exercises

Dragons players during a training session with Welsh Guards

The Dragons have been undergoing training exercises with Welsh Guards instructors at their Ystrad Mynach base, in a bid to freshen up their preparations as they bid to end a run of 39 away league games without a win.

They have trips to Edinburgh, Treviso and South Africa among their seven remaining league matches, with the training designed to test players mentally as well as physically.

"Some of the (army) guys have been talking through their experiences out in Afghanistan, some of them have been under fire. They've been going through how one gun can shoot someone from a thousand yards away," Jones said.

"It's an eye-opener for the players to a certain extent, because rugby is a bubble, and it's fantastic to have the Welsh Guards here."

Wales squad prop Leon Brown has returned to the Dragons as he completes his recovery from a broken thumb suffered in December, but may not be ready for a comeback in Edinburgh on Friday, 15 February.

Fellow prop Ryan Bevington has yet to pass concussion protocols, but twice-capped wing Dafydd Howells and centre Adam Warren are available after injury.