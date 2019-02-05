Premiership salary cap: Harlequins fined for overspend in 2017-18 season

Harlequins finished 10th in the Premiership table last season

Harlequins have been fined £6,239.50 after exceeding the Premiership's salary cap last season.

The south-west London side were £12,479 over the £7m limit, and were docked 50p per £1 overspent in accordance with competition regulations.

"There is no suggestion that the overrun was deliberate," said a Premiership Rugby spokesperson.

"Harlequins reported they had exceeded their limit in 2017-18 due to a systems error and that has now been addressed."

Harlequins finished 10th in the table last season and parted company with director of rugby John Kingston at the end of the campaign.

"An overrun is factored into the regulations," the Premiership spokesperson continued.

"This should not be referred to as a breach of the salary cap."

Premiership salary cap 2017-18 to 2019-20

Basic cap is £7m, including academy credits, up from £6.5m in the 2016-17 season.

Clubs can nominate two players to be excluded from the salary cap.

Clubs receive £600,000 in academy credits - for players who are under the age of 24, joined before their 18th birthday and are earning more than £30,000 a year.

Clubs can apply for one injury replacement when one of their players has been injured for a period of 12 weeks or more.

An 'overrun tax' is paid by clubs who breach the cap; 50p for every £1 overspent up to £49,999.99, £1 for every £1 overspent from £50,000 to £199,999.99 and £3 for every £1 overspent over £200,000

