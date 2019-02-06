Six Nations: England win over Ireland helped by darts night out

Henry Slade (left) scored twice against Ireland, his first Six Nations tries

Centre Henry Slade says a team-bonding darts night in London played a role in England's impressive Six Nations victory over Ireland in Dublin.

England beat Ireland 32-30 on Saturday to start their campaign with a win.

Slade says the night, organised by the team's senior players, brought the team "together on the field".

"It feels like you're back at school playing with your mates, who you genuinely want to do well for," said Slade, who scored two tries in the win.

"We had a room, played some darts, had a couple of drinks and had a real good time.

"We do a very similar thing at Exeter at the start of pre-season and it's a great way to get to know each other.

"You feel closer to the bloke next to you because you've shared experiences off the field. It's not purely business and work - you're playing with your mates."

Coach Eddie Jones sanctioned the evening that took place at Flight Club in London on the eve of the player's departure for a week-long training camp in Portugal.

Courtney Lawes was the star - with fellow forward Nathan Hughes saying "he has that long reach and just places the dart on the board" - while replacement prop Harry Williams finished bottom.

Slade said the players benefited from electronic scoreboards, joking that some would have struggled to do the maths themselves.

"I never really play at all but I had a hell of a checkout - three doubles! I shocked myself," Slade added.

"The bulk of us have been here for a few years now,

"We've had a real emphasis on being together on and off the field, getting together in little groups off the field and having a good time.

"We didn't tend to do that as much before. You share experiences off the field and that brings you together on the field."

Coach Jones added: "They didn't get into trouble which was fantastic and isn't always the case when you've got 30 guys going out and having a drink!

"They wanted to go into the camp ready to go, have some stories to tell and have some togetherness. That's where we're going as a team."