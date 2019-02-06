Renaldo Bothma: Harlequins' Namibian back-row forward is banned for four games

Renaldo Bothma was shown a red card by referee Wayne Barnes in the 28th minute at The Stoop

Harlequins back-row forward Renaldo Bothma has received a four-game ban for striking an opponent in the home Premiership Cup defeat by Saracens on 25 January.

Bothma was red-carded by referee Wayne Barnes, for "striking with the arm, contrary to Law 9.12".

The Namibia international captain is free to play again on 12 March.

"The player accepted the charge at the earliest opportunity," said panel chairman Philip Evans QC.

"And that he had made contact with the head of the opposition player. The mandatory mid-range entry point was therefore applied.

"As a result of the player's disciplinary record, he was not entitled to full mitigation but was given two weeks' credit for his plea, immediate apology on-field and remorse."

Bothma is in his second season with the London club after signing from South African Super Rugby side the Bulls.