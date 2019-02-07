Six Nations 2019: Scotland recall Sean Maitland v Ireland; Blair Kinghorn on bench

Sean Maitland has scored six tries in his last nine Tests for Scotland

2019 Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 9 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland; listen on BBC Radio Scotland 92-95FM & 5live sports extra; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Blair Kinghorn has been left out of the Scotland team to face Ireland in their second Six Nations match on Saturday, despite scoring a hat-trick of tries in the opening win over Italy.

Saracens wing Sean Maitland replaces the Edinburgh youngster, who is on the bench, after recovering from injury.

Other changes see Simon Berghan replace the injured Willem Nel at tight-head, and lock Jonny Gray replace Ben Toolis.

Josh Strauss starts at number eight, with Ryan Wilson moving to blind-side.

Sam Skinner was unavailable after suffering an ankle injury which forced him off early against Italy, so Wilson and Strauss remain in the positions they finished that match.

While Kinghorn's treble against Italy took his tally to six tries in eight caps for Scotland, Maitland, 30, had started seven of Scotland's previous eight Tests and has scored six tries in his last nine internationals.

The in-form Toolis can also consider himself unfortunate after a strong outing against Italy, but head coach Gregor Townsend opts to recall Gray, who has recovered from a shoulder injury, for his 48th cap.

Other changes on the bench see experienced hooker Fraser Brown return from two months on the sidelines with a knee injury, taking over from Jake Kerr, who made his debut against Italy.

D'arcy Rae comes in as tight-head cover with Berghan promoted to the starting team, and Rob Harley - who won the last of his 20 caps in the summer of 2017 - replaces Gary Graham as the back-row option.

Fit-again Pete Horne takes over from Adam Hastings as cover at fly-half and centre with Chris Harris, a try-scorer after coming on against Italy, dropping out of the match-day 23.

Townsend said: "We picked up two injuries from last week with WP (Nel) and Sam (Skinner) missing out, which is disappointing for us and them, but have had a boost with a number of proven Test players returning from injury and available to us this week.

"To have that calibre of player and experience around the group in the build-up this week, and during a game of such magnitude, is very important."

Scotland began their campaign with a 33-20 win over the Italians at Murrayfield, and welcome an Ireland team who lost their opener 32-20 to England in Dublin.

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations: Blair Kinghorn hat-trick seals opening Scotland win v Italy

Townsend described the challenge posed by the reigning champions as "massive" and "probably the biggest challenge we'll face in the Six Nations, given the way Ireland have been playing in the last few years".

"They're very well coached, have some outstanding players and will test us in a number of areas - defensively, set-piece, attack and kicking game," added the head coach. "It is a challenge that brings an extra edge and focus to training and something our players relish taking on.

"They have risen to the challenge of playing New Zealand, England and other world-class teams and they are aware that we must rise once more to produce one of our best-ever performances for 80 minutes."

Scotland: Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors - vice-captain), Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors), Sean Maitland (Saracens), Finn Russell (Racing 92), Greig Laidlaw (Clermont Auvergne - captain); Allan Dell (Edinburgh), Stuart McInally (Edinburgh - vice-captain), Simon Berghan (Edinburgh), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Josh Strauss (Sale Sharks).

Replacements: Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors), D'arcy Rae (Glasgow Warriors), Ben Toolis (Edinburgh), Rob Harley (Glasgow Warriors), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), Peter Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh).

Squad players unavailable through injury: George Horne (shoulder), Lee Jones (knee), John Hardie (knee), Willem Nel (calf), Sam Skinner (ankle).