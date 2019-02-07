Six Nations 2019: Centre Chris Farrell one of five Ireland changes for Scotland clash

Chris Farrell comes into the centre for Ireland in place of Gary Ringrose, who was injured against England

Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 5 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC One; listen on BBC Radio Ulster & 5live sports extra; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has made five changes for Saturday's Six Nations trip to Scotland.

Chris Farrell replaces injured centre Garry Ringrose, with Rob Kearney in at full-back in place of Robbie Henshaw, who picked up a knock in training.

Quinn Roux comes in for the injured Devin Toner in the second row, with Jack Conan replacing CJ Stander at number eight.

Sean O'Brien is selected ahead of Josh van der Flier in the back row.

Holders Ireland travel to Murrayfield having lost 32-20 in a bruising Six Nations opener against England in Dublin last Saturday.

Scotland opened their Six Nations campaign with a bonus-point 33-20 victory over Italy.

Kearney has been restored at full-back after gaining full fitness following a thigh injury.

Schmidt had been expected to move Henshaw into the centre after he wore the number 15 jersey in the Aviva defeat by England.

"Robbie has a dead leg and just hasn't recovered in time," explained Schmidt.

"We're just going to have to forge ahead, but it's an exciting opportunity to give Chris Farrell a run against Scotland.

"He's coming back to form after a long lay-off."

When asked if Kearney would have returned at full-back even had Henshaw been fit, Schmidt added: "Probably once Garry Ringrose was ruled out it was going to be [a case of] trying to keep a little continuity as best we can and get as cohesive as we can in a short space of time."

Munster centre Farrell will be making his fourth start for Ireland and will be accompanied at centre by Bundee Aki.

More to follow.

Ireland: Kearney; Earls, Farrell, Aki, Stockdale; Sexton, Murray; Healy, Best (capt), Furlong, Ryan, Roux, O'Mahony, O'Brien, Conan.

Replacements: Cronin, Kilcoyne, Porter, Dillane, van der Flier, Cooney, Carbery, Larmour.