Women's Six Nations: Two changes for Wales ahead of Italy game

Women's Six Nations: Italy v Wales Venue: Stadio Via del Mare, Lecce Date: Saturday, 9 February Kick-off: 19:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live Scrum V coverage on the BBC Sport Wales website, updates on BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Wales head coach Rowland Philips has made two changes and two positional switches to his side to face Italy.

There is a new second row partnership with Ospreys locks Natalia John and Gwen Crabb earning their second starts for Wales.

Siwan Lillicrap moves to number eight to win her 25th and Beth Lewis moves back to the blindside.

Elinor Snowsill is set to win her 50th Wales cap if she comes on from the bench for the clash in Lecce.

Second row Mel Clay was ruled out of the match with a leg injury.

Wales are looking to bounce back after suffering a 52-3 hammering in France on match day one.

"While last weekend's match against France was very difficult all-round, we have confidence in the abilities of these players to bounce back and show what they can do," head coach Rowland Phillips said.

"Physicality will again be key against Italy.

"It's important we keep our energy levels high to meet the challenge of two consecutive away games in a week."

Wales: Smyth; Joyce, H Jones, McComish, Neumann; Wilkins, Bevan; C Thomas, Phillips (capt), A Evans, John, Crabb, B Lewis, Johnes, Lillicrap

Replacements: K Jones, Hope, Hale, Butchers, Callender, Lewis, Snowsill, Kavanagh