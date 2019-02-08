Six Nations 2019: Ireland will be a 'different animal' against Scotland - Pountney

Sean Maitland and Rob Kearney return to the respective Scotland and Ireland line-ups for Saturday's Murrayfield encounter

2019 Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 9 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC One; listen on BBC 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Former Scotland captain Budge Pountney says Ireland will be "a different animal" in Saturday's Six Nations game against the Scots at Murrayfield.

Ireland lost 32-20 to England in Dublin last weekend while Scotland secured a bonus-point 33-20 win at home to Italy.

"Ireland are a good enough team to turn things round, look at where they went wrong and rectify that," said Pountney.

"They will look to keep the ball for longer periods of time and put pressure on Scotland when they have the ball."

The former flanker added: "The Scottish coaching team and players will be well aware of that so Scotland have got to be ferocious and got to be in the face of Ireland.

"I think it will be a very fast, very physical game, a fantastic game to watch."

Scotland are unbeaten in seven home Six Nations matches since losing to England in February 2016 and the progression of Edinburgh and Glasgow to this season's European Champions Cup quarter-finals has given them an extra boost.

"Scotland are benefitting from Glasgow and Edinburgh playing confident fast-flowing rugby and if they can produce that tempo and play at 100% they have a really good chance of beating anyone on their day despite having a smaller pool of players to choose from," said Pountney.

"Ireland will be fully on the front foot come Saturday and Scotland can expect to be up against a very angry, committed Irish team.

"The fact that Italy scored three late consolation tries last week will strengthen the resolve and focus of the Scottish guys but Ireland are a totally different proposition.

"Scotland will look to try and replicate how England played against Ireland, the speed of the defence that the English had, and see if they can put Ireland under the same amount of pressure.

"Both sides have a lot of stepping up to do so it's a really intriguing match-up."

Media playback is not supported on this device Rewind: The last time Scotland & Ireland met at Murrayfield

An already exciting prospect is given added interest by the fact the two nations will meet in the pool stages of the World Cup in the autumn, but for now all attention will be focused on this week's Murrayfield encounter.

"Gregor [Townsend] is a canny coach and he'll have spotted things he would like to replicate from what England did but he would also be fully aware of what Ireland can do that they didn't get right against England," added the former Northampton Saints Director of Rugby, who is now involved in schools' rugby coaching in Ulster.

"He'll be fully aware of where they can place pressure and how they need to play.

"England played at a high tempo but Scotland probably play the highest tempo game of any team - fast and a bit loose.

"They'll look to play at as high a tempo as possible, retain the ball and put Ireland under a lot of pressure in the first channel, the first receiver ball and on the outside so they don't get the wraparounds going," explained the 31-times capped member of the 1999 Five Nations winning squad.