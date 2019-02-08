Ulster set to sign Irish-qualified Worcester Warriors prop Gareth Milasinovich

David Milasinovich will join Ulster from Worcester Warriors in the summer

Ulster are set to sign South African-born Worcester Warriors prop Gareth Milasinovich who is expected to join the Irish province in the summer.

The 26-year-old qualifies for Ireland through his grandfather Norman McFarland, a former Ulster player.

Milasinovich can play on either side of the front row.

Confirmation of the South African's move is expected within the next few weeks once the finer details of the switch have been finalised.

Milasinovich joined Warriors Academy in the summer of 2015 from the University of Johannesburg in South Africa where he played Varsity Cup Rugby.

The prop made his senior debut for the English Premiership side in 2015-16 but successive injuries ruled him out for a year before he returned to be an ever-present in the side last season, making 28 appearances and 16 already this season.

Worcester recently announced that they had acquired the services of Connacht front-rower Conor Carey for next season.

Last week Ulster revealed that they had agreed a deal which would see Australian second row Sam Carter join the province next summer.