England v France: Mathieu Bastareaud back for Six Nations game

Six Nations: England v France Venue: Twickenham Date: Sunday, 10 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT

France have recalled centre Mathieu Bastareaud to face England in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Sunday.

The 30-year-old was dropped for last weekend's loss to Wales in the wake of France's autumn defeat by Fiji.

Bastareaud replaces teenager Romain Ntamack while Geoffrey Doumayrou comes in for Wesley Fofana as Jacques Brunel selects a totally new midfield.

Yoann Huget switches to full-back after Maxime Medard's injury, with Gael Fickou brought in on the wing.

Demba Bamba, 20, comes in at tight-head prop for the injured Uini Atonio, while Felix Lambey and Yacouba Camara replace Paul Willemse and Wenceslas Lauret at second row and flanker respectively.

Morgan Parra and Camille Lopez again reprise their Clermont Auvergne half-back partnership, while Toulouse scrum-half Antoine Dupont is among the replacements.

England have brought former Toulon wing Chris Ashton into their starting XV.

The hosts have won nine of their last 12 Six Nations games against France, but suffered a 22-16 defeat in Paris last season. France's last success at Twickenham was a 18-17 victory in 2005.

France team to face England:

Huget; Penaud, Doumayrou, Bastareaud, Fickou; Lopez, Parra; Poirot, Guirado, Bamba, Lambey, Vahaamahina, Camara, Iturria, Picamoles.

Replacements: Bourgarit, Priso, Aldegheri, Willemse, Alldritt, Dupont, Ntamack, Ramos