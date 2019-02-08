Jordan Crane: Bristol Bears number eight extends contract

Jordan Crane won three caps for England

Bristol Bears number eight Jordan Crane has extended his deal with the club until the end of next season.

The 32-year-old joined the Ashton Gate side from Leicester Tigers in 2016 and helped them win promotion to the Premiership last season.

"I'm delighted to be committing my future to Bristol. The club is in fantastic shape and I'm really enjoying my rugby," he told the club website.

"My family and I love living here so it was an easy decision to make."